DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the thieves who smashed a vehicle through the front door of a smoke shop in Danvers and made off with tobacco products early Sunday morning.

Employees at the City Smoke Shop on Andover Street say the group smashed their way into the store around 5 a.m., rushed inside, stole products, and made their way out of the area.

“They drove a car in for cigarettes and tobacco, it’s crazy,” the owner told 7NEWS.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

