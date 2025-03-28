BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in two towns are investigating break-ins at smoke shops.

Surveillance video shows several people breaking into I-Vape on South Main Street in Middleton early Thursday morning.

The shop’s owner says he’s disappointed by the break-in.

“Obviously it is upsetting,” said Bobby Singh. “We never expected this one. It’s a nice city, people are very friendly, very nice.”

Singh estimates over $500 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Police in Beverly were also called to the Beverly Smoke Shop just 40 minutes after the Middleton incident.

Investigators say the thieves broke the glass door to get into the shop.

The front door of the store is now boarded up.

