SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that left a juvenile hospitalized.
Officers responding to a report of multiple shots fired at the intersection of Jacques and Grant streets around 1:35 a.m. found a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were in critical but stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Somerville police at 617-625-1600 x 7226.
