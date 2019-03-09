Police investigating Somerville stabbing

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Somerville on Saturday morning.
Police say one person was stabbed in the chest around 2 a.m. at the Dark Horse Public House.
Their condition was not immediately available.
The incident remains under investigation.
