Police investigating Somerville stabbing

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Somerville on Saturday morning.

Police say one person was stabbed in the chest around 2 a.m. at the Dark Horse Public House.

Their condition was not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)