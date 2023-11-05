BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting in South Boston that left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Gavin Way around 1 a.m. found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox