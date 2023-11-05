BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning shooting in South Boston that left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Gavin Way around 1 a.m. found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

