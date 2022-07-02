BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing at Boston Common Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing on Tremont Street at 3 p.m. found one person with life-threatening injuries who was taken to the hospital, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

