Police investigating stabbing at Boston MBTA station that left man injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston that a left a man injured on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation at the Dudley Square station in Roxbury around 2 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Transit police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man suspected of attacking the victim with a “metal instrument” has since been taken into custody, police said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is expected to face an assault charge.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)