PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at Colony Place in Plymouth that left one person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responded to the stabbing on Saturday and a male victim was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

