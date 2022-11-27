BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation has been launched following a stabbing at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.

Officers responding to a reported altercation at the Franklin Street entrance around 11:40 p.m. found an 18-year-old victim who had suffered stab wounds to his body, according to transit police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the suspect may be a young male approximately 16 to 19 years of age.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)