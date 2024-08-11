BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at a Shaw’s supermarket late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at the Shaw’s on Border Street around 9:45 p.m. found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

