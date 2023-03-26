BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating a stabbing at the Jackson Square MBTA station in Jamaica Plain late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing around 9 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds and assisted in transporting him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

