BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating a stabbing at the Jackson Square MBTA station in Jamaica Plain late Saturday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing around 9 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds and assisted in transporting him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

No additional information was immediately available.

