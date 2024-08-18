BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at the Liberty Diner on Mass. Ave in Roxbury on Saturday night that left two people hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at the diner around 9:30 p.m. found two people stabbed. One of the victims was suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Both were taken to the hospital to be treated.

No additional information was immediately available.

