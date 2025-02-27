CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was stabbed at a Market Basket parking lot in Chelsea and was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, officials said.
Chelsea police say the victim, a 19-year-old male, sustained serious injuries.
Police responded to the scene around 3 p.m.
7NEWS was on the scene and witnessed someone getting into the back of a cop car. It is unsure whether that person was a witness or is considered a suspect.
Details are limited at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4805.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)