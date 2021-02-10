Police investigating stabbing at Middleboro hotel that left man critically injured

MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a hotel in Middleboro on Wednesday morning that left a man critically injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a report a guest who was having difficulty breathing at the Quality Inn on East Clark Street just before 9 a.m. found a man suffering from a life-threatening stab wound to the chest, according to Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Brockton Hospital.

There were no additional details immediately available.

