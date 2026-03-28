NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing at the Natick Mall Friday, according to police.

Police responded to the shopping center on Worcester Street at approximately 7 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Natick police said one person, who is not the suspect, is in custody. They said the person arrested was associated with the stabbing and had outstanding warrants for their arrest.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital with “non-significant injuries.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Natick Mall wrote, “There was an unfortunate, isolated incident that happened at our shopping center this evening. Our security officers and partners at NPD were quickly on-site to stop the situation and prevent escalation.”

Natick police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)