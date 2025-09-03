BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing at the Westin Hotel overnight that left a victim hospitalized.

Officers responding to the Westin on Huntington Avenue around 10:30 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

