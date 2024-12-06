BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Allston on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Cambridge Street around 6 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

