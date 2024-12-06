BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Allston on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Cambridge Street around 6 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox