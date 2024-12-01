BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Brighton that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 89 Guest St. around 2:30 a.m. found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition was not immediately released

No arrests have been made.

