BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have launched an investigation after a stabbing overnight in Dorchester.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Adams Street around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrest has been made.

Police could be seen leaving evidence markers outside a multi-use building on Adams Street that has a laundromat on the first floor.

No additional information was immediately available.

