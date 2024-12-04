BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing in Dorchester on Tuesday night that left a person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Woodward Park Street around 9 p.m. found a person suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Boston police.

Police have not announced any arrests.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

