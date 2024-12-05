BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing late Wednesday night in Boston that left a person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 18 Fernboro Street around 9:45 p.m. found a victim suffering from stab wounds, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)