BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Dorchester on Sunday that left a person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 61 Hancock St. around 2 a.m. found a person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made.

