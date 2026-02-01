BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Dorchester on Sunday that left a person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 61 Hancock St. around 2 a.m. found a person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox