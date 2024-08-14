BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing near the Maverick MBTA Station on Tuesday night that left a person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 208 Summer St. found a person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston police.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox