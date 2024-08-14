BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing near the Maverick MBTA Station on Tuesday night that left a person hospitalized, officials said.
Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 208 Summer St. found a person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston police.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital.
No additional information was immediately available.
