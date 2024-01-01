BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in East Boston that left a person hospitalized.

Officers responding a reported stabbing in the area of 277 Princeton St. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

