Police are investigating a stabbing at a home in Fall River Monday night.

Officers responded to an address on Home Street around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress.

Upon arrival, there was no active disturbance outside, but police assistance was requested by the occupant of a second floor apartment. One inside, they found a lone stabbing victim in a bedroom.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police. He has since been released from the hospital.

During the investigation, police say they encountered a woman outside the residence. Due to her level of intoxication, a medical rescue was requested to take her to a local hospital. While being assisted by first responders, the woman allegedly assaulted a paramedic and bit a female officer.

The woman, later identified as Irianis Suarez-Rivera, was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. She was later placed under arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, assault and battery, assault, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking and entering.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information has been released.