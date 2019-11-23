Police investigating stabbing in front of Weymouth liquor store

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man hospitalized in Weymouth Saturday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing in the plaza at 610 Middle Street found a man who had been stabbed with a knife outside of a liquor store, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

No information was immediately available about his condition.

The suspect allegedly ran away but was found near the scene a short time later. He was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Shoppers at the center said they were concerned by the violence.

“It just doesn’t happen a lot in these areas,” said Chris Vitello. “It’s a scary thing knowing that stuff’s around here when you have an eight-year-old.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)