BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Jamaica Plain on Saturday night that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 3096 Washington St. around 9 p.m. found a person suffering from stab wounds, according to Boston police. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

