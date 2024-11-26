LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Lynn on Monday night that left at least one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 120 Liberty Street around 9 p.m. could be seen scouring the area for evidence.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

