LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Lynn on Saturday night that left a person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 518 Western Ave. around 9 p.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, according to Lynn police.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.

