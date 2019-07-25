Police investigating stabbing overnight in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police are investigating a stabbing that left one person hospitalized overnight.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing on Jefferson Street just before midnight.

The victim was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

