Police investigating stabbing overnight in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police are investigating a stabbing that left one person hospitalized overnight.
Officers responded to a reported stabbing on Jefferson Street just before midnight.
The victim was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
