BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway after a stabbing in Boston’s Nubian Square early Sunday morning.

Officers could be seen scouring a taped-off area near the intersection of Warren and Dudley streets, where a series of evidence markers had been left on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

