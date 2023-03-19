BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway after a stabbing in Boston’s Nubian Square early Sunday morning.

Officers could be seen scouring a taped-off area near the intersection of Warren and Dudley streets, where a series of evidence markers had been left on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

