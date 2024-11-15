QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Quincy Friday morning, police said.

At around 8 a.m., police responded to a stabbing reported near the Quincy Catholic Academy. The person stabbed was found down the street on the Quincy-Milton line and was taken to Boston Medical Center, according to the Quincy Police Department.

The school was placed on a “modified lockdown,” meaning students will remain indoors.

“We’re not sure where the incident, at this time, took place, so we’re investigating all that information. The key thing I want to point out here to any parents in the North Quincy area, if your student is at the Quincy Catholic Academy, they are safe,” said Quincy Police Sergeant Patrick Faherty.

Detectives were searching the area for evidence and trying to locate any surveillance video from cameras in the area.

Officers asked Mieu Ng, who lives nearby, to show them the surveillance video from cameras on the outside of her home.

“It didn’t show anything, yeah. We have a few cameras, but all of them are within our property, so it didn’t show the street,” Ng said.

Ng said she was shocked to hear about the incident.

“This is a pretty busy neighborhood, but things like that? No. Doesn’t happen often,” she said.

Police were expected to remain in the area to monitor the school’s dismissal. The reported stabbing remained under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Quincy police.

