BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in Roxbury that left a person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 21 Cheney St. around 9:45 p.m. found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

