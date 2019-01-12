Police investigating stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after one person was stabbed in Roxbury on Saturday night.

Police responding to the area of 49 Blue Hill Ave. about 10 p.m. say an adult male is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being stabbed.

No additional information was immediately available.

This investigation is ongoing.

