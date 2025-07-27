BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in South Boston early Sunday morning that left a person hospitalized.

Officers could be seen gathered in a taped-off section of Old Colony Avenue around midnight. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

