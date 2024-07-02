TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Tuesday after a stabbing in Taunton, police said.

Taunton police in a statement said officers responded to the scene on Paul Bunker Drive near 1:20 p.m. At least one person was stabbed, according to police.

Police said the investigation was active and ongoing as of around 2:45 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)