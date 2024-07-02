TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Tuesday after a stabbing in Taunton, police said. 

Taunton police in a statement said officers responded to the scene on Paul Bunker Drive near 1:20 p.m. At least one person was stabbed, according to police. 

Police said the investigation was active and ongoing as of around 2:45 p.m. 

No further information was immediately available. 

