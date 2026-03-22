BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating an early morning stabbing in the Seaport that left a victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 72 Seaport Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. found a victim suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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