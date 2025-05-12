BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing in the South End early Monday morning that left a person hospitalized.
Officers responding to a reported stabbing on East Concord Street around 2:45 a.m. found a victim suffering from what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.
No arrests have been made.
No additional information was immediately available.
