BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing in the South End early Monday morning that left a person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on East Concord Street around 2:45 a.m. found a victim suffering from what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

