Police investigating stabbing in Worcester’s Castle Park

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in the Castle Park area in Worcester Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an injury in Castle Park at 4:15 p.m. found a man who appeared to have been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

No other information was immediately available. The stabbing is under investigation.

