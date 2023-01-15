BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near the Common on Sunday.

Officers could be seen scouring an area around an MBTA bus at the corner of Temple Place and Tremont Streets around 8:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

