BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after they say one person was stabbed near Boston Common on Wednesday.
Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Ashburton Place and Bowdoin Street just before 6:30 a.m. found one person suffering from a stab wound.
Boston police say the victim’s injuries were minor and non-life-threatening.
No additional information has been released.
