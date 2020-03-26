BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation after they say one person was stabbed near Boston Common on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of Ashburton Place and Bowdoin Street just before 6:30 a.m. found one person suffering from a stab wound.

Boston police say the victim’s injuries were minor and non-life-threatening.

No additional information has been released.

