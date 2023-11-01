BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing near a Domino’s pizza location in Roxbury Tuesday night that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 1400 Tremont St. around 1:30 a.m. found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Police could be seen scouring the area immediately outside and inside of the taped-off restaurant.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

