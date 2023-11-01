BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing near a Domino’s pizza location in Roxbury Tuesday night that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 1400 Tremont St. around 1:30 a.m. found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Police could be seen scouring the area immediately outside and inside of the taped-off restaurant.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox