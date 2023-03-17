MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing that took place at 15 Capen Street in Medford early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the scene around 3:40 a.m. after receiving a call from a neighbor. Upon arrival, they found two people, one with stab wounds and the other hurt as well.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The other person was treated and taken into custody. Their name has not been released.

Although the stabbing took place near Tufts University, police say neither person is involved with the school.

