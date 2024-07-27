BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing outside a downtown hotel that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing near a luxury hotel around 5 p.m. found two people fighting over a phone, according to eye witnesses. During the scuffle, one of the people involved was stabbed, witnesses said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox