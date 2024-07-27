BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a stabbing outside a downtown hotel that left one person hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing near a luxury hotel around 5 p.m. found two people fighting over a phone, according to eye witnesses. During the scuffle, one of the people involved was stabbed, witnesses said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

