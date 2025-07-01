BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were called to a scene on Centre Street in Brockton Tuesday morning following report of a stabbing.

“Brockton Fire and EMS, alongside Brockton Police, responded to a stabbing in the city early this morning,” Brockton fire said on social media. “Brockton Medic 4 and CA8 were effectively intercepted by Canton’s Blood Truck while transporting the patient to Boston.”

Brockton police confirmed they responded to the “possible death” just after 4 a.m.

“They found a man and a woman with injuries,” police said in a statement. “The male was taken to a Boston hospital by Brewster Ambulance.”

The scene remains active.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.


(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox