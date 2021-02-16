Police investigating stabbing with life-threatening injuries in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed in Chelsea Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to MGH Chelsea Urgent Care at 2:40 p.m. for reports of a stabbing victim found a 51-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the chest, police said. The man was taken to MGH Boston with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating a crime scene on Chester Avenue, officials said. No other information was immediately available.

