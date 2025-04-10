STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham police are investigating a breaking and entering at the Fusion Taste restaurant on Tuesday.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows someone broke in around 3:40 a.m. and sole cash and merchandise. Police are unsure how the person in question gained access.

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the individual from security footage.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact (781) 832-0292.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)