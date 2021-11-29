STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stoughton are investigating a shooting on Sunday night that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at The Stō apartment complex on Central Street shortly before 9 p.m. found a gunshot victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Police say they have not yet obtained a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Stoughton police at 781-344-2424.

