SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Erika Entezary said on February 4, she saw a man sleeping in the stairwell of her condo building and called police.

“I walked into the who situation in the morning at 6 right before work,” Entezary said. “Once he kind of left, the feelings kind of rushed in of the mess that was happening, the package room was absolutely destroyed.”

Somerville police say the suspect, 47- year-old Louis Romani, ripped open and scattered numerous packages in the mail room of the building.

Investigators say he even stole food! Romani now faces charges of burglary and defacing property.

The next day, in an unrelated incident nearby, police say another man, Robert Burkhardt, 33, broke into a multi-family house.

“It was right before work, around 7,” Grace Heffernan said. “We have a downstairs entry and an upstairs entry and both doors were opened.”

Heffernan said that’s when she noticed the suspect and called 9-1-1.

“He was very odd, definitely reeked out alcohol, was not comfortable having him in my home,” Heffernan said.

