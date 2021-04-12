Police investigating street sweeper crash with serious injuries in New Braintree

Emergency crews are responding to a serious injury crash involving a street sweeper in New Braintree.

Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis said the CEMLEC Accident Recon unit has responded to the crash, which occurred on Wine Road on Monday.

An image showed the damaged vehicle against a snapped utility pole.

CEMLEC Accident Recon on scene Wine Rd New Braintree for a crash involving a street sweeper with serious injuries pic.twitter.com/DtrHf2my4s — ChiefAndrewSluckis (@ChiefSluckis) April 12, 2021

